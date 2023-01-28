Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

