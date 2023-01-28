DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $318,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 729,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 64,013.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,897,000 after acquiring an additional 679,188 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

