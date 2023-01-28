United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) VP Andrew B. Limoges Sells 519 Shares

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of URI opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $438.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 37.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in United Rentals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

