Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $295.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $319.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International Profile

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Further Reading

