Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $20,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $333.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $337.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

