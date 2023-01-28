Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,415 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

