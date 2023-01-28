Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,211,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,539 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 243,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,119,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 105,775 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $16.14 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

