Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 366,162 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366,162 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 126,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 95,825 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 96.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 158,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

