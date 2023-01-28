Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

NYSE MOH opened at $300.41 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.