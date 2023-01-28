Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 15,849 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,849 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

BRX opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

