Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.3 %

DCI opened at $61.68 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

