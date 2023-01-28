Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 5,210 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,925,000 after acquiring an additional 542,083 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,067,000 after acquiring an additional 393,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,390,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,081,000 after acquiring an additional 305,722 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

