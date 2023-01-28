Prudential Financial Inc. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.