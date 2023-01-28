Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of RenaissanceRe worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.50.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $195.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.74%.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

