Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $213,000 Investment in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,932,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,034,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE BOC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

