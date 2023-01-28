Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roblox were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

