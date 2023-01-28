Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 53,809 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

