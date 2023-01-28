Prudential Financial Inc. Has $20.82 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,851 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

VBK opened at $222.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.11. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

