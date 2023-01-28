Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 331.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,436 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $20,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 812,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

