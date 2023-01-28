Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 16,764 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chemours were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemours by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chemours by 89.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,909,000 after acquiring an additional 543,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 87.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 492,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chemours by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 467,394 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

