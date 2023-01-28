Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

