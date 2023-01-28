MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.69, but opened at $31.81. MarineMax shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 172,617 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

MarineMax Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in MarineMax by 24.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $666.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

