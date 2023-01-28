MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.69, but opened at $31.81. MarineMax shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 172,617 shares traded.
The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
MarineMax Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $666.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.58.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.
