Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.45. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

