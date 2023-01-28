The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$315.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average of $249.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

