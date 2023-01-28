Raymond James Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $270.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.09.

MSFT stock opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

