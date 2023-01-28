Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $282.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.09.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after purchasing an additional 784,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

