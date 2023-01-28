Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.09.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.46. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.