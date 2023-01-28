Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 235.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIACU stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.