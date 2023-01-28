Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 235.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter.
Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of FIACU stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $11.16.
About Focus Impact Acquisition
Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Impact Acquisition (FIACU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.