Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $234.49.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,550,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,289 shares of company stock worth $24,590,948. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.81.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

