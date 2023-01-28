Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Sempra by 96.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

