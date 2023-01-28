Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.