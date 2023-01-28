Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 522.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

SHG stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

