Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $199.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average of $187.99.

