Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of GILD opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

