Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,026,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

PSA stock opened at $299.32 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.59 and a 200 day moving average of $305.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

