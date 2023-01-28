DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

