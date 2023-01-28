Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $107,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

