Simplex Trading LLC Lowers Position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,902 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 3.34% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 2,991.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 67,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

