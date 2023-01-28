Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,385. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $185.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.