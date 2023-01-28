Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after buying an additional 227,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Biogen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $290.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.