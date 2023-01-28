Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 184.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $36.29 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at $112,673,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

