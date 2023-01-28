Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,528.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,902,000 after buying an additional 412,354 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 411,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

