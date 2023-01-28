AIA Group Ltd Sells 5,358 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,850,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

