Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,365 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Shares of EQIX opened at $730.22 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $776.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $683.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $643.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

