Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 173,852 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,852 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.13% of iQIYI worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

