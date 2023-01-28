Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.39 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.