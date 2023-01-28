Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vale by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.