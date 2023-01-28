Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

D opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

