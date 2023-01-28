Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPHYU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPHYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.