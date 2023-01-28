Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 384 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.52 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

